Shoe Zone launches new concept stores around UK

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone has opened four new concept stores to boost its branded offering to customers.

Each of the four stores has undergone a transformation that has not only changed the look and feel but also placed emphasis on the range of branded products from footwear brands including Skechers, Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline, Lunar, Marco Tozzi and Gola.

Alongside the branded products each store also stocks Shoe Zone’s own brand range.

The concept stores are located in Telford, Keighley, Washington and Huddersfield.

Charlotte Maker, head of marketing at Shoe Zone, said in a statement: “We are very excited to be opening our newly refitted stores. We hope that our customers like the new variety of products and we look forward to welcoming them into our new stores.”

Images: courtesy of Shoe Zone