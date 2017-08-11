SMCP to expand onto Regent Street

French brands Sandro and Maje are set to open flagship stores on London's Regent Street in the next coming months, joining a handful of other brands sighting Regent street as a key shopping destination.

Sandro is set to open the store this Autumn, located in the centre of the lively street and Maje will follow later in Spring 2018, with a store situated in a relocated L’occitane store.

Creative Director Judith Milgrom told The Industry London: "We find the iconic London Regent Street the perfect location for our UK flagship store. We are delighted to represent the Parisian style in London at the most popular venue in the city."

The two French brands, along with Claudie Pierlot which make up the parent company SMCP are already represented in London with stores located on South Molton Street, as well as concessions in Selfridges.

Sandro and Maje will join other brands Weekday, Arket and Asics who have chosen Regent Street for their new stores.