Steve Madden to open second flagship store in London

American footwear brand Steve Madden will open a new brick-and-mortar location on Oxford Street in London.

Located at 270 Oxford Street, the 1,200-square-foot store is set to open in late August, ahead of a grand opening event on September 7 for the public.

The store will be designed to capture “the rebellious and authentic essence of London’s fashion scene,” explained the footwear brand in a statement, while offering a “comfortable and immersive shopping environment” for customers incorporating digital elements with the style of the brand.

The flagship will feature a curated selection of women's and men’s footwear alongside Steve Madden handbags, including a full range of Steve Madden best-selling footwear, such as the Jeweler heel, the Tazmania, Roaring-R, Doubletake, and Doubletake-R sneakers.

Commenting on the opening, Steve Madden, founder, creative and design chief, said: “Not many know that my first shoes were made in Hackney, so my fondness for London is boundless. To be on Oxford St is incredible. I always say I want to see women worldwide in my shoes, and this is another milestone toward that goal.”

Steve Madden footwear Credits: Steve Madden

Ed Rosenfeld, chief executive of Steve Madden, added: “Opening a store on Oxford Street is an important moment in the growth of the Steve Madden brand worldwide. We are excited to be able to showcase the brand and engage with consumers from the UK and around the globe in one of the world’s most important shopping destinations.”

The Oxford Street store will mark the brand’s second location in London, adding to its store at the Westfield Shopping Centre that opened in 2019.