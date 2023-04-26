Sustainable swimwear brand, Hunza G opens first London store

Hunza G, a sustainable swimwear brand, is set to open its first-ever pop-up store at 35-37 Monmouth Street in Seven Dials, Covent Garden.

Hunza G has previously only stocked its physical collections in leading concession stores such as Selfridges, Harrods, and Harvey Nichols, making the launch of the Seven Dials location a significant milestone for the brand.

The 1,583 sq ft space is set to open on April 29th and will be available to customers until the end of summer, showcasing the brand's signature "modern nostalgia" styles across swimwear, beachwear, and accessories collections.

The interior will be decorated in Hunza G's signature pink, with custom artwork by London-based artist Alba Hodsoll, body diverse mannequins, and bespoke curved rails.

Georgiana Huddart, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Hunza G, expressed excitement about the brand's commitment to values of community, inclusivity, and ethical consumption, and the opportunity to introduce them to customers in a physical retail format for the first time.

“Creating a space for our customers to come and experience, in-person, who we are as a brand has been a goal since we re-launched Hunza G in 2015. The location feels perfectly aligned with us and our customers, as it’s located in Seven Dials West End area, which is in walking distance of Hunza G HQ in Soho.”

“As a brand, we’re committed to our values of community, inclusivity, and ethical consumption, all of which come together to form Hunza G’s highly unique brand experience – we are hugely excited to be able to introduce this to our customers in a physical retail format for the first time.”