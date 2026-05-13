The human engine of Superdry: A conversation with Head of Retail Europe, Bruno Mevel

Few brands possess a cultural identity as distinct as Superdry. For Bruno Mevel, Head of Retail Europe, the label’s strength lies in its “human engine,” a network of entrepreneurial hubs driven by storytelling and grit. In an interview with FashionUnited, Mevel discusses navigating a transformative year, the shift from sales to brand experience, and why Superdry’s internal escalator is the true backbone of its retail success.

You’ve held senior roles across global fashion. When you first stepped into Superdry HQ, what was the cultural spark that made you feel this was the right move?

Bruno: What struck me straight away was how everyone shares the same vision, and genuinely means it. Whether you work in retail, wholesale or e-commerce, there's the same love for the brand and belief in the journey it's on. In a lot of companies that kind of alignment is something you aspire to; at Superdry it's just how it feels when you walk in the door. That was the moment I knew it was the right move.

What excites you most about leading Superdry’s retail strategy across Europe?

It's about how we translate our global vision locally and identify opportunities with our teams in the field. Superdry is in constant evolution; we never stand still. Retail is about trying new things, learning from them, and celebrating success. What works in France may not work in Germany, but could be exactly what unlocks the opportunity in the Netherlands.

How do European stores act as hubs for the local Superdry community, beyond being a point of sale?

For me, a Superdry store in Europe is more than a point of sale, it's a place that has genuine meaning in its local community. Whether that's offering a young person their first work experience and becoming part of their story, building real relationships with regular customers who the team know by name, or showing up in a way that reflects local culture, whether that's a major tourism destination such as Paris or a coastal location with a strong outdoor scene.

When a store gets that right, it stops being just a shop and becomes a destination, somewhere people feel a genuine sense of belonging to the Superdry world. That kind of loyalty is incredibly hard to build and even harder for competitors to copy.

What has been the biggest challenge for the European retail team over the past twelve months and how has overcoming it strengthened the culture?

We've had some store closures and unfortunately lost some brilliant people; that's been the toughest part of the past twelve months, and I won't shy away from that. But what struck me most was how our store teams responded. Even through those difficult moments, they remained committed and worked even harder to embed a successful future for the brand. That resilience says everything about the culture we've built, and if anything, it's made us stronger.

How do you ensure the brand feels unmistakably Superdry in cities like London, Berlin and Paris, while still embracing local nuances?

It's about teamwork: Head Office and stores working collectively to ensure everyone understands and shares the same vision, while giving local teams the space to adapt. Our store teams are our local experts, and their insight is invaluable.

A great example is how we launched our summer collection earlier in the South of France – same brand, same vision, but delivered in a way that's right for that market. That balance between consistency and local relevance is what keeps Superdry feeling authentic wherever you are.

Superdry is a highly tactile, product–driven brand. How does that translate into the way you lead and energise retail teams?

We all share the same passion for the product and the brand, and that's the foundation everything is built on. We keep that energy alive by regularly sharing styling tips with store teams, talking about incoming product launches, and nominating brand ambassadors who genuinely embody what Superdry stands for. We also create fun competitions tied to our uniform allowance. It's a simple but effective way to get teams engaged with the product, wearing it with pride, and bringing that enthusiasm to the shop floor. When your team loves what they're selling, customers feel it.

What is the one intangible quality you look for in a team member that signals they truly understand the brand?

To be curious, willing to go the extra mile and have a trading mindset. “Do it with passion, or don’t do it at all.”

How do you foster an entrepreneurial mindset across teams, from store level through to leadership?

By trusting teams to do things their own way and embracing risk. If you fail, learn from it and start again; if you succeed, celebrate it and share it with others. That cycle of experimentation, learning and celebration is what builds an entrepreneurial culture. It starts with giving people the confidence to try, and making sure they never feel afraid to get it wrong.

Retail roles are evolving rapidly. How have you seen the shift from selling products to creating brand experiences and storytelling?

Twenty years ago, you didn't have to work as hard to get customers through the door: less competition, no social media, fewer alternatives. Today it's completely different. What I love about Superdry is how we pay attention to every single detail, from our windows and VM props to music, lighting, and how our teams style their uniform. That authenticity creates an atmosphere that's genuinely rare on the high street. Too often you walk into stores that feel clinical and soulless. Honestly, no one else is delivering what we deliver on the high street, and that's something to be really proud of.

For someone starting their career at Superdry, what does progression look like and how quickly can talent move from the shop floor into leadership roles?

We rely heavily on internal progression and we have so many success stories to prove it. A lot of our Store Leaders started as Sales Assistants, and every single one of our Area Leaders in Europe started in our stores. The opportunity is absolutely there; it's about making the most of your experience, learning as much as possible, especially during the tougher moments, and being ready to grab that opportunity when it comes. And once you step up, we make sure we're right there with you to help you along the way.

Finally, what kind of profiles or personalities thrive most within Superdry retail today?

Determined, passionate, curious, resilient, and of course a team player.