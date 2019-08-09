The North Face unveils new basecamp-themed retail concept in Soho

Outdoor apparel brand The North Face has unveiled its new global retail strategy, marked by the opening of a new exploration-themed store in the historic Soho neighbourhood of Manhattan.

The new 8,000-square-foot store, which opened on Friday 9 August at 584 Broadway New York, has been designed as a “basecamp for exploration”, in a bid to better connect with its shoppers by creating a location that feel “more like the brand and less like a store”.

Elements of the updated retail space include a museum-like archive of The North Face athlete expeditions and significant icon products, a signature Half Dome scent that “will instantly transport customers to the outdoors”, alongside the team known as "guides", equipped to offer gear and exploration recommendations tailored to local adventure.

The store was also designed with sustainability in mind, featuring FSC certified reclaimed wood, steel, granite and low VOC paints. The brand said all future stores will meet the same standards.

"Our stores will continue to offer a convenient and seamless shopping experience, but it is no longer the sole mission of the store," Mark Parker, vice president of direct to consumer at The North Face said in a statement. "We're now focused on creating an environment that highlights our heritage and allows consumers to deeply connect with the brand as they prepare for their own exploration, wherever it may be."

The North Face said stores in Seattle and Cherry Hill, NJ are scheduled to be refurbished in the coming weeks, as well as locations in Europe later this Autumn. The brand said it plans to have refreshed the majority of its fleet of stores by the end of 2024.

To mark the opening of the Soho location, The North Face is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday 10 August which will feature limited edition, custom basecamp duffel bags created in partnership with notable New York City artists including Adam Lucas and Eric Haze, as well as The North Face athlete Renan Ozturk.