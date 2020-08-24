Tiffany & Co reveals renovation plans for Fifth Avenue flagship

Tiffany & Co is updating its iconic Fifth Avenue flagship. The jewelry retailer has unveiled plans to add a glass addition atop the store.

The top three floors of the 10-story building, located at 727 Fifth Avenue, will be renovated from the office space that was originally constructed in 1980, into a new space for exhibition, event and clienteling. The floors will be surrounded by a curtain of undulating glass that complements the classic limestone façade on the levels below.

This is the first time the company has publicly shared its construction plans. The renovation first began last spring and is slated to be complete in spring 2022.

“The Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship is arguably one of the most beloved and well known luxury retail spaces in the world," Reed Krakoff, Tiffany's chief artistic officer, commented in a press release. "It's a place where so many have memories of important moments in their lives, filled with emotion and anticipation of the extraordinary. Tiffany’s newly transformed flagship will reflect the future of our brand, while honoring our 183-year legacy.”

Image: Tiffany & Co.