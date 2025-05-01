Topshop to open one day pop-up in May

Topshop is seemingly moving up its relaunch date. The British brand has announced it will be hosting a one day shopping experience in London, where it will take over the basement site of Defected Records.

While the brand had initially been planning for a physical return during the incoming summer, Topshop has now changed course. Like all of its teasers, the brand announced the latest news on its Instagram account: “We’ve seen your comments and couldn’t wait until August to see you IRL [in real life, ed.].”

The pop-up space, dubbed ‘Topshop and Topman In the House’, will open May 10, and will coincide with the launch of the brand’s new Talamanca collection. Merchandise reflecting the Topshop and Defected collaboration will also be available on a limited run, alongside the brand’s Jamie’s and Joni’s lines.

Fans could sign up for tickets to the event on the pop-up’s Eventbrite page, however, all slots are now sold out. Topshop does note here that there is space for walk-ins.

The pop-up marks another chapter in Topshop’s sole entity relaunch, which is currently being overseen by Asos, the holder of the brand’s distribution rights. Its return has garnered the backing of fans of the brand, which have increasingly taken to social media to call for a physical presence akin to Topshop’s former Oxford Street retail space, which closed in 2021.

Asos has since confirmed it is exploring both online and offline opportunities for the brand and, in the company’s latest financial report, added that it was teaming up with a “select range of wholesale partners” to bring Topshop into new avenues. While a sole physical store has not yet been confirmed, Asos’ chief executive officer, Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte said “we haven’t ruled anything out”.