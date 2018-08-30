Uniqlo to enter Vietnamese market

Japanese casual retailer Uniqlo announced plans to launch its first store in Ho Chi Mihn City in the fall of 2019. The company is soon to begin recruiting employees for the new shop.

“Our entry into Vietnam is an exciting milestone for everyone at Uniqlo. The Southeast Asia region has been an important driver of growth for us, and we are pleased and optimistic about our opportunity to be part of such an exciting economy and retail market”, said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., Uniqlo’s parent company, in a statement.

While the company does intend to expand to other cities in Vietnam in the future, it noted in the statement that it wants to focus on establishing its presence in Ho Chi Minh first.