Westfield attracts “significant visitors” over Easter

While wet weather kept shoppers off the high street over Easter, shopping centre Westfield has reported a “significant” increase of 18 percent in visitors compared to last year, over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City attracted more than 940,000 shoppers over the long weekend, with Easter Saturday being the busiest day at both centres, as both were closed on Easter Sunday.

Europe’s largest shopping centre, Westfield London saw a 27.6 percent increase in visitors compared to 2017, which it attributed to the early opening of its J600 million pound expansion that includes new anchor, John Lewis .

While Westfield Stratford City experienced a footfall increase of 12.7 percent on the previous year.

Myf Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer, Westfield UK and Europe, said: “We are delighted with these figures which not only reflect the continued demand for bricks and mortar retail, but also the prevailing strength of retail in London.

“Westfield is committed to providing destinations which transcend the retail offering to provide entertainment and leisure experiences. This year we’re engaging further with our family market with a programme of Easter craft workshops in-centre.”

Images: courtesy of Westfield London