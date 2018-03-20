Westfield London opens expansion 6 months early

Westfield London has today opened the first phase of its new 600 million pounds expansion, 6-months ahead of schedule. The new 740,000 square foot expansion is anchored by John Lewis, and will welcome other new store openings from fashion brands including H&M, Adidas, Mango and The White Company.

March 20 marks the start of a phased opening of the new extension, which will see more than 90 new shops, cafes, restaurants and leisure outlets open throughout 2018 taking Westfield London to 2.6 million square foot, making it the largest shopping centre in Europe.

The highlight of the new extension is the new state of the art John Lewis department store , which marks the retailer’s 50th store and spans over 4-levels and 230,000 square foot. The new John Lewis is being billed as a “modern-day department store” and a “place to shop, do and learn under one roof” and features the retailer’s first ‘Style Studio’ featuring personal styling services, new brands including US denim label Madewell, and a ‘Discovery Room’ where customers can learn a vast array of new skills from expert staff such as how to make a house a smart home.

John Lewis, managing director, Paula Nickolds, said: “We're thrilled to be the anchor shop in the extension of this world leading shopping and leisure destination. Our 50th shop demonstrates our latest thinking and we will offer customers something quite different.

“It’s also where we can build a far more personal relationship with our customers - bringing together the very best of our service with our outstanding Partners."

Other new fashion retailer’s joining the expansion includes Primark , which is opening a 70,000 square foot store, Chinese brand Urban Revivo to mark its first store outside Asia along with Boden, Bravissimo, Stradivarius, Frencheye, Emperor and Charles Tyrwhitt.

In addition, retailers including H&M, The White Company, Monsoon, Mango, Guess, Ugg, Cath Kidston, Pull and Bear and Bershka will be launching bigger and enhanced stores within the expansion.

H&M’s new enhanced store, opening today, will see the flagship spanning over 50,600 square foot across four floors and will include the brand’s first nail bar in the UK in partnership with Go Gorgeous London. The store will also feature full Ladies, Divided, Mens, Kids, Home and Beauty concepts.

Carlos Duarte, H&M’s country manager for UK and Ireland, added: “The White City re-launch is an exciting opportunity for us to be able to bring our customers an updated shopping experience at Westfield, and we are especially delighted to be able to introduce our first ever nail bar in the UK, which we think our customers will love.”

The new extension will also house a strengthened mix of homeware, lifestyle and beauty retailers including West Elm, Bo Concept, DFS and Raft, alongside health and beauty brands Space.NK, Urban Decay, a new Boots, expanded Lush and new stores from Molton Brown, Miller Harris, Penhaligons and Blink Brow Bar. There will also be a brand new fitness concept, FirstLight Cycle that will become the UK’s largest boutique cycling offering.

The additional flagship stores and restaurants will bring the total number to 450 outlets upon completion, with 1,000 additional parking spaces being created, totalling 5,500 parking spaces.

Westfield Europe’s chief operating officer Peter Miller added: “Following the successful opening in 2008, Westfield has been master planning this expansion to connect with and stimulate the broader White City regeneration.

“Westfield London has introduced a number of UK centre firsts including the first luxury precinct, new hotel concierge services, an expanded dining offer as well as hosting major international events and film premieres. It is now time to build on that success with the opening of the expansion.”

Competition of the extension is expected to open on the open on the 10th anniversary of the shopping centre’s initial launch on October 30, 2018.

Images: courtesy of Westfield London