Westfield launches a “very rental Christmas” pop-up

Westfield London is opening the UK’s first Christmas rental pop-up store, following research that nearly half of UK millennials (44 percent) are looking to rent something festive this year.

The ‘A Very Rental Christmas’ pop-up, running from December 3-13, aims to capitalise on the rising rental retail trend and will stock everything needed for the holiday season, from festive table wear, to Christmas trees and decorations.

The new concept store was created following findings from the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s new How We Shop research that revealed that 40 percent of UK millennials have requested to rent trees this festive season, as well as decorations (38 percent), board games (30 percent), Christmas jumpers (28 percent) and table settings (28 percent).

The research also added that Londoners (40 percent) were more likely to opt into the rental retail trend than any other UK region and over eight in 10 (84 percent) of UK consumers are interested in renting home amenities.

Scott Parsons, managing director UK and Italy for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said in a statement: “Westfield London launched the UK’s first physical fashion rental store in 2017. The trend has escalated since then, with recent Westfield’s How We Shop research revealing the appetite for Christmas rental amongst consumers.

“We’re always looking at ways to innovate the shopping experience and create unique ways to deliver what our customers want. Whether it is to support sustainable products and services, catch up on lost shopping days in November or to allow shoppers to trial products without having to store them for the rest of the year, A Very Rental Christmas Store is sure to be a huge hit this year.”

The pop-up has been curated by television presenter Laura Whitmore who has worked with a team of interior stylists to stock everything needed for a perfect Christmas at home this year. The store will stock eco-friendly potted Christmas trees, a range of decorative lights, traditional and modern decorations and tableware to create the ultimate table for six.

Products will be from a range of brands including Next, Marks and Spencer, H&M, Zara, and West Elm.

All proceeds from the store will go towards the centre’s charity partner, Save the Children as part of the charity’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign.

Commenting on the store, Whitmore added: “This Christmas, creating the perfect festive atmosphere at home will be more important than ever as more people celebrate at home. I’m so excited to have curated A Very Rental Christmas at Westfield London, the first-ever Christmas rental store, to bring together the most amazing seasonal trends in one place.

“I love the idea of renting things we only use once a year – it’s more sustainable and also means you can try out new styles of decorations each year, which I love to do. This year I’ve gone for a Great Gatsby theme on my tree.”

The ‘A Very Rental Christmas’ pop-up store will be open from December 3 until 13, offering consumers click and collect purchasing. In addition, the store will have virtual styling sessions from December 1 to 2, for free, with private styling consultations offered by the store’s stylist.

