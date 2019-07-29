Xupes partners with de Bijenkorf for pop-up

British-based pre-owned luxury e-tailer, Xupes, which specialise in vintage handbags, timepieces and unique luxury jewellery, is teaming up with Dutch high-end department store, de Bijenkorf to open their first pop-up.

De Bijenkorf, owned by Weston family, which also owns Britain’s Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew and Ireland’s Brown Thomas, will host the first ‘pre-owned’ pop-up within its flagship store on Dam Square in Amsterdam.

The 624 square foot pop-up has been designed by Xupes’s branding agency, Warren Creative and built by Octra to reflect the Xupes’s showrooms in the UK and Amsterdam, with the aim of offering a “warm and relaxing environment” to allow shoppers to discover pre-loved pieces.

The space features a range of brands and models from Xupes’ pre-owned watches collection including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, and the pop-up will also showcase a ‘Daytona wall’ displaying thirty ‘hard to get hold of’ pre-owned and vintage Rolex Daytonas of different styles and ages.

Xupes founder Joseph McKenzie, said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to be launching our first pop-up in such a prominent and high-end department store such as de Bijenkorf. Buying pre-owned not only makes financial sense, but it also provides access to vintage and classic designs that aren’t available from retailers any more. Add in the sustainability factor and we think it’s a proposition that really resonates with a lot of people.

“We have a genuine love for the products we sell and understand the important roles they can play in people's lives, whether that be marking a career milestone, a gift for a loved one, or becoming an heirloom to pass down the family. We want to help anyone who aspires to own one of these beautiful pieces of design and offer an enjoyable and trustworthy way of purchasing it, whether that be in one of our showrooms or via our website.”