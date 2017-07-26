Zakti Activewear to open first outlet store

Fitness brand Zakti Activewear, sister brand to outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse, is to open its first outlet store in the UK at McArthurGlen Swindon this August.

The 1,700 square foot store, will mark the brand’s fifth store in the UK adding to existing full price stores in Islington, Chiswick, Reigate and Summertown in Oxford. It will house the brand’s womenswear, menswear and kidswear and has been designed to encapsulate a new concept with a fresh approach to activewear.

Shantelle Augier, buying and planning director for both Mountain Warehouse and Zakti said: “We launched Zakti in the UK in 2015 with womenswear in response to consumer demand. Since then the brand has been so successful that menswear and childrenswear have quickly followed plus the brand has expanded to the US and Canada.

“Our mission is to ensure that the whole family can have access to fitness through quality clothing at accessible price points. Our new retail store at MacArthurGlen will allow us to reach more consumers and deliver our brand message with a new innovative shopfit designed to inspire and empower shoppers.”

The shop has been designed by Beyond Communications and will mirror the personality of the brand using a #wearezakti feature wall with images of staff members and a ‘Leggings Bar’ with spotlight LEDs highlighting hero product.

Nigel Stern, managing director of Beyond Communications added: “The new Zakti Active retail concept provides a unique approach to athleisure. The interior graphics, lighting, materials and use of colour are welcoming, fresh and energetic offering an unintimidating yet exciting customer experience.”

Zakti Activewear launched in the UK in 2015 and offers a range of tops, leggings, shorts, jackets, ski wear and swimwear at affordable prices using technical and innovative fabrics, that have all been designed in London.

Images: courtesy of Zakti Activewear