Karen Millen enters India through new wholesale partner

British womenswear brand Karen Millen has entered the Indian region through a new wholesale and retail partnership with local premium fashion destination Coyu by Lyskraft.

The partnership, which builds on the brand’s ongoing global expansion, is set to go live in September 2024, starting with an “aggressive store roll out”, a press release revealed.

With this, the Karen Millen brand will be available to shop in 50 Coyu stores which are due to open over the coming years across the country.

The decision to explore a new market comes on the heels of wide success in the Middle East, the brand said, with this new market presenting the chance to look into “further opportunities in other territories”.

COO at Karen Millen, Mark Barraclough, said: “After the huge success we’ve seen in the Middle East with our wholesale partner Voga Closet, we are looking forward to working with Lyskraft.

“This serves as a great opportunity for the brand to have a physical presence and test a new market. This is another milestone for Karen Millen as part of our global expansion, and we’re excited to see the results.”