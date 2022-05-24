Mountain Warehouse launches outdoor marketplace

Mountain Warehouse has launched an online one-stop-shop for all outdoor clothing and equipment with a new third-party marketplace that it states will offer the business a “big step forward”.

The Mountain Warehouse Marketplace comes 17 years after the UK website launched in 2005 and aims to offer customers an even greater range of choices when it comes to outdoor clothing. It will include a kidswear extension, specialist outdoors categories such as cycling, and a broader range of outdoor living and garden products, including an extended pets offering.

The marketplace will house “some of the best brands in the market,” including Nike, Donda Cycling, Dotty Dungarees and Canterbury, explained Mountain Warehouse. Sellers will gain access to the retailer’s 1.7 million active online customers and 600,000 weekly visitors, as well as “be part of the next stage of growth” as the website has reported an 80 percent sales increase over the past two years.

Mountain Warehouse to extend reach with new marketplace targeting outdoor consumers

The marketplace, created in partnership with the Mirakl software platform, has been designed to be easy to navigate and use and allows customers to shop as usual on mountainwarehouse.com and checkout with one single secure payment.

All the new third-party brands are also searchable via the website’s search tool and are included in each category page, such as kidswear and cycling. When a customer is ready to check out, they will be able to see a breakdown in their basket between branded products, as well as delivery options.

Image: Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse will be responsible for first-line customer care, while each third-party retailer will be responsible for shipping, delivery, handling customer returns, tracking, pricing and second-line customer care.

Ed Whatmore, chief digital officer at Mountain Warehouse, said in a statement: “Our mission at Mountain Warehouse is to help everyone to enjoy the great outdoors. One way to do this is to keep expanding and evolving the range of products we’re able to offer our customers, especially online.

“The Marketplace is a fantastic way for us to do this and we’re excited about the potential it brings. It’s great to see some market leaders joining us online and new product areas will help deepen and complement our existing customer proposition.”

The new marketplace launches on May 24 with the retailer adding that it is “actively” recruiting new brands within the outdoors sector that align with its core values.