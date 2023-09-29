A look into Beyoncé’s love of French fashion for her Renaissance tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is a record-breaking event. To date, it is the most lucrative tour ever for a Black artist, with profits estimated at 295.6 million dollars, beating her own record set in 2016 with the Formation World Tour, which earned 256 million dollars. The Renaissance World Tour is 57 concerts spanning the four corners of the world, with appearances in the biggest venues such as the Stade de France in the Paris region, where she drew a crowd of over 50,000 last May.

Scenery and stage performances are impressive, and as usual, the singer has left nothing to chance and has made meticulous choices. When it came to fashion too, Beyoncé was entirely committed. With her team of stylists, they succeeded in creating a unique universe and exclusive pieces for each performance. When it came to choosing designers, the artist selected pieces by big names as well as emerging designers, enabling them to automatically boost their sales and careers. Among all the designers appearing on this tour, a handful of French names have graced the stage, some well-known, others on the rise. All of them will be able to benefit from the spotlight offered by this world tour.

Jacquemus

How can you pass through the south of France without giving a nod to one of the region's best-known designers, who has also become a favourite of international stars? During her visit to Marseille, "singer Beyoncé chose to pay tribute to French designer Jacquemus by sporting an outfit entirely made by the French house (...) An outfit in the style of glittering armour that won over the public and social networks,” detailed BFM Business.

Victor Weinsanto

While not yet a household name, Alsatian Victor Weinsanto is starting to make his mark in the industry. At 29, he has already collaborated with Jean Paul Gaultier, Madonna and, now, Beyoncé. For the Renaissance World Tour, he created a silver, quilted XXL cape. On his Instagram account, the young designer shared posts of the never-before-seen piece with the caption: "The one and only queen @beyonce wrapped in our custom bed for Renaissance World Tour. Thank you so much to Mrs Carter and all her amazing team for making this happen. This is so surreal!!!!"

Caudry lace, from the house of Solstiss

A sheer black dress, signed Dolce & Gabbana, appeared on the stage made with Caudry lace, a material labelled and made in France by Solstiss, a company that is used to collaborating with major fashion houses. Solstiss also proudly shared this piece, which was worn by the singer at the beginning of September during her concert in Los Angeles. Beyoncé paid tribute to a much-appreciated French know-how, with this dress in particular utilising Calais-Caudry lace, an internationally acclaimed material that originated in the north of France. In black, it combined glamour, sexiness and elegance – a real cocktail of success for the American performer, who seems to appreciate spectacular outfits.

Balmain

Balmain releases a couture collection inspired by the “Renaissance World Tour”.Credits: Photo Credits: Collection Renaissance Couture, by Beyoncé x Balmain. Balmain, official page.

Balmain and its artistic director Olivier Rousteing are no strangers to collaborations with the biggest stars. Rousteing, who recently spoke on the theft of several pieces from his latest collection, just a few days before fashion week, has collaborated with Beyoncé on an exclusive collection inspired by the Renaissance World Tour. "An unprecedented gesture, since it has no other interest than declaring his love for his heroine. His muse. Working with her, Olivier created 16 models corresponding to the 16 tracks on the [Renaissance] album, a collection like an incredible exercise in admiration, a love letter in clothes. This collection will only be seen at the discretion of its model, ‘Queen Beyoncé’,” said Vogue France.

Balmain is releasing a couture collection inspired by the “Renaissance World Tour”, the record-breaking tour. Credits: Balmain Renaissance Couture

Louis Vuitton, Courrèges, Paco Rabanne, Mugler, Loewe – the list of designers whose pieces have been spotted on the catwalk of the Renaissance World Tour is a long and rather prestigious one. Launched on 10 May 2023 in Stockholm, the "The Renaissance World Tour” will end on 1 October 2023 in Kansas City, USA.