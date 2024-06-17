Announcement: 39th IAF World Fashion Convention Samarkand, Uzbekistan

IAF and ITMF are very pleased to be able to invite you to their convention in Samarkand, Uzbekistan from September 7-10.

For the first time in their histories, IAF and ITMF are combining forces, creating a unique, full industry gathering around the theme “Innovation, Cooperation & Regulation – Drivers of the Textile & Apparel Industry”.

Welcome to the 39th IAF World Fashion Convention

We are organizing our annual convention together out of a strong conviction that apparel and textile manufacturers together hold keys to the solutions that the entire industry relies upon. Reduction of the environmental footprint of garments happens at the level of spinners, weavers, knitters and sewing operations. Information needed to fill a European Product Passport or to run a 3D digital design and development operation requires an effective flow of information between material producers and garment manufacturers.

At the Samarkand convention, IAF and ITMF will bring together the entire supply chain, including raw material suppliers, spinners, weavers, machine suppliers, garment manufacturers, brands, retailers, solution providers and educators. IAF and ITMF organize the convention with their mutual Uzbek member, the industry association Uzbektekstil. The Convention will also introduce the Uzbek textile and garment industry to the rest of the world both during the conference program and during the planned factory visits.

This year’s venue is the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It will provide a beautiful backdrop for our gala dinner. We will offer an attractive combination of a highly informative conference with excellent social events and ample networking opportunities in a country with a bright future in our industry.

Please visit the conference website here to find the full tentative program, information about the conference hotel, transfers and transportation, about the spouse program and the cultural visit to Bukhara and of course to register. Once you have registered for the convention, you will receive a discount code for one of the conference hotels.

We hope that we will meet many of you in beautiful Samarkand for our unique full industry, adventurous 2024 IAF-ITMF convention!