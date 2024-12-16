Discover the latest AW25 fashion trend forecasts:

Denim Trends 2025: 'Indigo AI'

The denim trends presentation at the latest edition of sourcing fair Texhibition in Istanbul had a distinct subtitle - Indigo AI. Here, fabrics designed by artificial intelligence took center stage, showcasing the versatility and innovation that machine learning can bring to the fashion palette. More and more designers include these futuristic... Article

Leather and fabric AW25/26 trends: What’s new at the Première Vision show?

What leather and fabric trends do the experts at Première Vision anticipate for the autumn/winter 2025/26 season? The French trade show, which took place from July 2 to July 4 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Convention Centre, was a somewhat unusual event due to its proximity to the Olympic Games. Florence Rousson, the new president of Première... Article

Newcomers and golden oldies in men's fashion: These are the FW25 trends according to Edwin van den Hoek

The currently unpredictable weather may have been a blessing in disguise for trend forecaster Edwin Van den Hoek, who presented his FW25 trends predictions to hundreds of fashion professionals at an event in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Here, while the sun has intermittently shown its face, Van den Hoek showed that the winter of 2025 has a lot to... Article

The future is now: Contrasting AW25 colour and fashion trends, according to Hilde Francq

The fashion world is on the cusp of a fascinating transformation full of contrasts, swinging between extremes: from dark, apocalyptic styles to optimistic visions of the future. Whichever side you choose, the trends will certainly not leave you indifferent. FashionUnited attended a trend seminar by forecaster Hilde Francq and selected the... Article

From revaluation to deconstruction: 4 Trend predictions for AW25 according to an expert

Trend forecaster Christine Boland doesn’t just share fashion trends, she explains where they come from. These are crazy times. The earth is warming, there is a shortage of basic necessities, the political landscape is becoming more extreme. In this challenging period and according to Boland, “imagineering” – a term coined by the trend expert –... Article

Rewriting the rules with a rebellious pen: These are the denim trends for AW25/26

Denim fair Kingpins is not just about denim shopping and networking. Every edition, visitors can also attend the Denim Dudes trend presentation by Amy Leverton and Shannon Reddy. The seminar room on the first floor of the exhibition venue SugarCity in Halfweg, the Netherlands, fills up half an hour before the trend presentation, with interested... Article

From hibernation to metamorphosis: Jos Berry discusses lingerie and colour trends for AW25/26

The trade fair season has quickly circled back round again and, over the course of January 20 to 23, took over the fashion capital of Paris, where WSN hosted its slew of multi-category shows filled to the brim with established and emerging brands. One of these events, Salon International de la Lingerie, brought with it an expanded iteration of... Article

Fashion Snoops: These are the colours for AW25/26

Colour experts Hallie Spradlin and Joanne Thomas of Fashion Snoops have unveiled three of their new colour palettes and anchor colours that they predict will dominate the autumn/winter 2025/26 season. These early predictions paint a picture of a profound season where adventure and a willingness to go beyond the tried and tested are at the heart... Article

Fashion Snoops Live: Must-Have Colors: Fall Winter 25

Join FS' global color experts for a live webinar that will explore a selection of Color Shifts and must-have hues for the season. Analyzing how color is evolving in relation to the cultural climate, we will share the intelligence behind each shift and provide actionable insights into how best to activate these dynamic hues across different... Article

WGSN and Coloro unveil key colours for AW25/26 season

Trend forecasting platform WGSN has unveiled the key colours for the autumn/winter 25/26 season together with global colour authority Coloro. "Acceleration" is the overarching theme for the colour forecast, the two organisations said in a press release issued earlier this month. "As the climate crisis brings chaos and strange omens of decline... Article