Barbour collaborates with Norse Projects for AW20

British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour is partnering with Copenhagen-based label Norse Projects for the first time on an autumn/winter 2020 collaboration that the brand describes as being full of “quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail”.

The collaboration combines Barbour’s iconic heritage with the Nordic minimalism of Norse Projects and features archive-inspired outerwear styles, heavyweight knitwear and soft cotton jerseys, as well as accessories and footwear for men.

Barbour global marketing and commercial director, Paul Wilkinson said in a statement: “The collection updates some of our iconic archive pieces, blending influences from our classic workwear designs with the Scandinavian aesthetic of Norse Projects to create an innovative and exciting menswear range.”

The menswear collection aims to be functional as well as transitional, explains Barbour, featuring pieces that have been designed to be great for “all seasons”.

Norse Projects creative director Tobia Sloth added: “Deeply rooted in the sartorial history of Great Britain, Barbour is an iconic company. To unite a shared passion for functionality and timeless design with such a revered label is something we at Norse Projects are extremely pleased about.”

Norse Projects takes inspiration from maritime for Barbour collection

Inspiration for the collection came from the maritime influence from the Barbour Ursula Suit, designed and developed in 1939 by British submarine officer Captain George Phillips, which Norse Projects creative director Tobia Sloth came across during a design trip to the Barbour HQ in South Shields.

The key piece of the collection is the Barbour Norse Projects Ursula wax outerwear jacket, described as a “modern take on Barbour’s illustrious maritime past,” made from a durable cotton and wax blend and lined with an insulated Thermore wadding for additional warmth during the colder months.

Available in traditional navy, burnt orange and an earthy shade of sand, the Ursula wax jacket features a corduroy collar, concealed upper patch pockets, lower box pleated bellows pockets and side entry pockets, as well as a throat guard and a detachable hood with shock cord toggle adjusters to add versatility to a technical and modern jacket.

The other jacket in the collection is a reimagining of one of Barbour’s most celebrated country garments, the Barbour North Sea parka that is based on the 1960s Barbour game fair jacket. The Norse Projects version has been cut to a longer length and designed with a lightweight wax finish for a practical parka style, and features Thermore lining, alongside corduroy trims on the hem and inner collar.

Alongside the outerwear is a knitwear collection in muted colourways of grey marl and navy made from wool, while the T-shirts have been crafted from a heavy cotton to give a premium feel, with the Barbour Norse Projects Tee featuring a dual-branded logo on the chest in a bold and contrasting orange.

There are also a number of accessories in the collection including a seasonal take on a festival must-have, the Barbour Norse Projects lightweight wax sports hat featuring a water-resistant wax outer and a soft cotton inner lining, alongside a functional wax holdall lined in Barbour’s exclusive classic tartan print, and a pair of short-length Chelsea wellington boots that have been given a textured mudguard form for a rugged yet modern look.

Commenting on how it was working with Barbour, Sloth said: “It is always different working on a collaboration compared to a Norse Projects collection, and the process alters a lot depending on your partner.

“Creatives tend to get tunnel vision when it comes to design, but the partnership with Barbour has been very open and synergetic. The team from Barbour is extremely knowledgeable about their products and we benefitted heavily from their expertise throughout the design process.”

When asked why the collaboration between Barbour and Norse Projects works so well, Sloth explained: “Barbour and Norse Projects come from contrasting worlds, but share a lot of core values like functionality, craftsmanship and attention to detail. The two brands similarities and differences make for a very intriguing collaboration.

“Combining a modern approach to functional design by interpreting iconic pieces originally designed for a different utility allows us to explore new boundaries while making the product relevant for today.”

The Barbour x Norse Project autumn/winter 2020 collection will be available online via barbour.com from August 27 and from stockists worldwide.

This is the latest collaboration from Barbour, the British heritage brand teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme for spring 2020 with a lightweight waxed cotton field jacket inspired by Barbour’s Bedale, and has previously collaborated with Alexa Chung , Laura Ashley , Emma Bridgewate r, and Land Rover.

Images: courtesy of Barbour by Armin Tehrani