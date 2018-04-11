Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2018 beats its record for national and international brands

Exhibiting brands grow by 20%

The Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week trade fair recorded its all-time high in number of participating brands with more that 370 confirmed companies, 67% international, coming from 28 countries. All of them show the utmost quality and creativity in the sector with their 2019 collections during a fair that has become the world meeting of reference for the business and the globalisation of Bridal fashion.

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW), which takes place in the Montjuic venue of Fira Barcelona, located on Plaza España, between the 23 and 29 April, has filled the available exhibition space, achieving more than 370 participating brands, 20% more than the last edition. The international presence has increase by 2 percentage points regarding 2017 and already assumes 67% of the total companies at the fair. The international brands come from 28 countries, above all the U.K, USA, Italy, Holland, Germany, Turkey, France, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, Lebanon, Israel and Ukraine among others.

Among the brands that stand out are Reem Acra, from the USA, who will take part with a display of their 2019 collection the Barcelona Bridal Night; and also the American brands Amsale, Justin Alexander, Morilee, Demetrios, Allure, Maggie Sottero; the Italian brands Peter Langner & Carlo Pignatelli; Caroline Castigliano & Ellis, from the United Kingdom; Marylise, from Belgium; Rhea Costa & Ersa Atelier, from Romania; Birenzweig Bridal & Liz Martinez from Israel; the Dutch brands Enzoani, Beautiful & Badgley Mischka and many more.

Among the Spanish brands, BBFW will again count on the presence of the most important on the market such as Pronovias, Rosa Clará, Jesús Peiró, YolanCris, Isabel Sanchís, Sophie et Voilà Collection, Cristina Tamborero, Marco y María, Ramón Bundó, Novia D´Art, Victoria, Beba´s Closet, and also Tot Hom & Victoria, among others.

BBFW will yet again attract a large number of key buyers. To date, visitors from more than 50 countries have confirmed their attendance. To highlight the presence of some of the best stores in Europe, the United States and Japan among others.

According to Estermaria Laruccia, director of the fair, "less than a month until it gets under way, BBFW is already heading the ranking of events dedicated to bridal fashion that take place all over the world. The only one where the majority of the leading brands in the sector meet, in addition to buyers from the main international markets. Fashion and business meet again in Barcelona".

Barcelona, 5 April 2018