Boss named fashion partner for Tottenham Hotspur

German fashion brand Boss, part of the Hugo Boss group, is strengthening its connection to sport after being named the official fashion partner of Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur for the 2025/26 season.

The deal will see Boss dressing both the first team squad and coaching staff in Boss looks for selected games and “special occasions”. The players’ pieces include designs from Boss Performance, which offers cutting-edge fabrics and features, including high breathability, added stretch and water-repellent finishes.

Boss named official fashion partner of Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur Credits: Boss

The squad will also wear a contemporary cream-coloured tailored two-piece suit, featuring a packable, travel-ready overshirt and coordinating trousers, designed for an easy, relaxed fit in a comfortable performance stretch fabric. The look will also include a white T-shirt, detailed with the Boss logo on the collar, and the brand’s popular ‘Gary’ sneakers in white grained leather.

The coaching team will be dressed in tailored looks in a navy and white palette, nodding to the club’s signature colours. The men’s looks feature a slim-fit suit in virgin wool serge, which can be adapted to the weather with either a coordinating Merino wool sweater, light cotton T-shirt or crisp cotton poplin shirt layered beneath. Tonal, grained leather ‘Gary’ sneakers and, when needed, a fine silk jacquard tie complete the look.

Boss named official fashion partner of Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur Credits: Boss

The women’s look offers a suit in crease-resistant Japanese crepe that can be paired with either a collarless stretch silk blouse, a cotton T-shirt, or a cotton poplin button-through blouse -all in white, with minimalist white leather sneakers and polished black leather pumps.

James Foster, senior vice president of global marketing at Hugo Boss, said in a statement: "We’re looking forward to working with this legendary Premier League team. This partnership represents the shared values of drive, determination and high quality at the heart of Boss and Tottenham Hotspur.

"Our specially curated looks will offer dynamic, typically Boss style that can keep up with active lifestyles of the club’s players, manager and coaches. We look forward to an exciting football season ahead."

This is the latest sporting collaboration from Boss. The German fashion brand has ties to tennis, with players Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini, as well as the NFL, Formula 1, the NBA, golf, equestrian, and track and field.