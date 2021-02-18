Brand Director of InWear on working smarter, sustainability, and timeless collections

Sustainability is a lifestyle at InWear, since 1969 the Danish label has created staple wardrobe classics for the independent, passionate and free modern woman. Known for its fitted tailoring and use of pattern making, the Copenhagen-based brand continues to uphold the philosophy that long-lasting pieces made with quality and responsibly sourced fabric is at the core of its business.

FashionUnited recently spoke to Rasmus Borges Olsen, the Brand Director at InWear on how working smarter, sustainability and seeking long term solutions influence all aspects of the label. During a video interview, Olsen exclusively told FashionUnited, “the most important thing for the brand is not necessarily to be in the media shouting aloud about sustainability, but constantly work on improving ourselves and becoming better each day.”

Sustainable and long-lasting collections

“Currently, there are two ways in how InWear works with sustainability,” Olsen explained,“first is through continuously improving the percentage of organic fibers such as organic cotton and recycled polyester that we use in a collection.” “The other method is by implementing a conscious effort into creating long-lasting products. Clean and classic, fitted pieces that become quality staples in a woman’s wardrobe. A design that she will put on in 5 years and still feel confident in,” he further added.

Head of Design, Jette Romvig, stated on the label’s website, “what I’m really into is this idea of designing for women’s real lives, clothes that women feel good wearing. It’s about being timeless and chic but always with an attitude – a killer detail or something unexpected.”

On top of sustainable fabrics, eco-driven details from the transportation of the label’s products to long lasting business models that promote slower fashion can be seen in its recent bag collection: IW JOURNEY. Designed to stand the test of time and made from recycled polyester, the JOURNEY bag collection is modern, minimalist and season-resistant. “At the core of the collection are timeless pieces, then for each new drop, we’ll add a unique addition-for example a hologram color,” Olsen explained this is one way InWear builds a sustainable collection yet still offering customers fresh trends each season.

On working smarter and social responsibility

Just like InWear’s collections, versatility and flexibility has helped the company adapt and strive through this challenging time. Olsen shared that at the start of the pandemic, many of their customers were affected and couldn’t pay for their orders on time. By being agile and working to find solutions that fit each client such as prolonged or periodic payments, the label has maintained a personal relationship with its customers during this unprecedented year.

“Another challenge we faced this past year was that due to Danish law, our employees could not work from home; therefore, we had to make do sometimes with less than half of our staff. Workload went up, so we had to find ways to support our colleagues by finding balance and being super agile. As a company, we learned how to work a bit smarter by taking the lessons we’ve learned as a team on being agile and adaptable. I hope we can continue to apply these traits even to our products and business in this new era,” Olsent expressed.

Digitization, localization, communication

Even before the Covid-19 crisis, InWear had already embarked on the path towards digitization by utilizing digital showrooms and holding online sales meetings. What is unique about the company is that instead of being entirely data-driven, the label still believes in an organic and inspirational design approach. Pre-pandemic, the design team often travelled to New York and Paris to collect inspiration. Olsen explained, twice a year the Design Manager virtually conveys during online sales meetings on what the inspiration was behind the collection and the process that went into the creation of it. Then, there is a follow-up with each country’s sales team which allows room for questions and feedback that are particular to that market.

“Another aspect we’ve seen (in digitization) is that our returning customers are preferring to use our B2B portal more and more when it comes to replenishing potential re-run collections and the products they are familiar with,” Olsen observed.

Next, InWear will assess what areas of digitization suit their customers and also in ways of working virtually for the company. However, Olsen added that the label still very much believes in the magic of the human feeling and the ideas that brew when people get together in person-so a hybrid approach could be more of InWear’s outlook on digitization for the future.

INWEAR EGALITARIAN CAMPAIGN-a non seasonal collection redefining the modern woman

Masculine and feminine, old and young, the EGALITARIAN CAMPAIGN is a non-seasonal collection using InWear's timeless, never out of stock concept; REFINEDS STANDARDS. It celebrates and redefines the ideal modern woman. “To us suiting is democratic and your individuality should always shine through the threads. To illustrate this point of view the InWear team has styled different suiting items to best fit their personal style,” as stated in a recent press release.

Democratic and individualistic, the team behind InWear, consists of women with a 30 year age range and completely different professional and personal styles, interests and lives. Joined by a common sense of style, drive and love of what they do, INWEAR EGALITARIAN is a celebration of a modern woman’s strengths, skills and heritage.

Photos: courtesy of InWear