CONNECTIONS by LE BOOK is back in Amsterdam

Connections by LE BOOK, the custom-built trade show series for the creative community, is back in Amsterdam on Thursday, the 21st of April taking place at the chic atmosphere of Soho House & Co Amsterdam.

Connections will be back in Amsterdam LIVE for the first time since 2019, and will welcome attendance of leading names from advertising agencies, brands & media such as ADIDAS, CALVIN KLEIN, DAILY PAPER CLOTHING, DE BIJENKORF, DYSON, HARPER’S BAZAAR, IKEA, ING BANK, KARL LAGERFELD, MARIE STELLA MARIS, WETRANSFER, WIEDEN + KENNEDY, WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, TOMMY HILFIGER, SCOTCH & SODA, SONOS, AND MANY MORE!

At each edition, LE BOOK recognises and celebrates the great work, people and organisations that are innovating through its Creative Awards. The leading work is chosen by a prestigious panel of jurors from the most influential brands and advertising agencies. The Creative Awards Jury rewards excellence across different disciplines of the creative industry representing top talent in Motion, Print, Production, Post-Production, Animation, CGI, Experiential, Social, Digital, and more.

In attendance at Connections Amsterdam are also exhibitors, meticulously selected according to originality, creativity, innovative approach and many more criterias.

Offering a comprehensive overview for your creative sourcing needs Connections is a chance to discover new creative partners and solutions while networking and exchanging ideas with colleagues and peers from the creative community.

About Le Book

Beginning as a highly-collectible reference book in 1982, LE BOOK was a limited edition guide to the creative community in Paris, known as “The Bible of the Image Industries.” With an unparalleled global presence in the past 40 years, LE BOOK has become the international key to the production world—a portal to more than 50,000 professionals. Hence, Karl Lagerfeld’s mantra: “you can’t book without Le Book.”