Consumers want more transparency about the provenance of garments

Two-thirds of global fashion shoppers desire more transparency when it comes to the origin of garments, according to a report by Avery Dennison, a leading materials science and digital identification solutions company. More than half of these consumers find Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, triggered by scanning garment labels, interesting. The Digital Consumer Behaviour report, which was produced in partnership with GWI, an audience insights company. surveyed over 6,300 clothing shoppers in seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., China, France, Germany, Mexico, and Japan, to examine consumer attitudes and behaviours.

QR codes in garments

The report found that six out of 10 fashion shoppers globally consider scanning a QR code to understand proper garment care a valuable tool, which in turn increases the clothing's longevity. The study revealed an overall increase in comfort levels towards digital triggers on garments compared to the previous year's Digital Consumer Behavior report.

The report also highlighted that the adoption of VR experiences and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has grown, particularly among fashion consumers. Over half of the respondents globally (51 percent) showed interest in creating a digital inventory of their wardrobe, which would be beneficial for those interested in utilising secondary marketplaces. The report showed that almost half (47 percent) of global fashion shoppers were interested in virtual experiences, and over a third stated that they would be willing to buy digital outfits for their virtual gaming characters.

In terms of second-hand fashion, buyers in Mexico (60 percent), the U.S. (50 percent), and Europe (50 percent) are the most open to it. Since the pandemic, 29 percent of total consumers have become more open to buying second-hand. Additionally, three out of four shoppers globally claimed that their fashion spending decreased due to the cost of living crisis.

Transforming the industry

According to Michael Colarossi, vice president of innovation, product line management, and sustainability, Apparel Solutions at Avery Dennison, these findings demonstrate that consumers expect smart digital solutions that enhance their shopping experience. They also desire tech tools that facilitate conscious decisions, such as resale and recycling. Chase Buckle, vice president of trends at GWI, said a mutually beneficial relationship between in-store and online shopping will be transformative for the industry.