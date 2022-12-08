Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils AW23 line-up shaped by sustainable requirements

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has announced that the brand line-up for its autumn/winter 2023 showcase will mark the first season where all participating brands must meet 18 minimum sustainability standards to be part of the official schedule.

The event, which takes place from January 31 to February 3, 2023, features 29 brands including established names Ganni, Helmstedt, Saks Potts and Stine Goya, alongside emerging labels such as A. Roege Hove, (Di)vision, OpéraSport and The Garment. All have been approved by the CPHFW Show Committee and the CPHFW Sustainability Committee, which is led by Rambøll and supported by Dansk Fashion and Textile and In Futurum.

In a statement, CPHFW said that each brand has been selected both from fashion design criteria as well as from a full value chain perspective. Adding that they “live up” to its 18 minimum standards, highlighted in its Sustainability Action Plan 2020-2022 , which cover strategic direction, design, smart material choices, working conditions, consumer engagement and show production.

Image: Copenhagen Fashion Week; OpéraSport SS23

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said: "Three years ago, we announced that Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2023 would introduce mandatory Minimum Standards for brands to comply with in order to be admitted to the show schedule. We simply wished to rethink our platform and use our position to contribute to accelerating the sustainability efforts of the fashion brands that make up Copenhagen Fashion Week.

“Ever since, we have been working closely with the brands to support them through various knowledge sharing activities and to prepare them for an extensive application process this season, and I am utterly impressed by the dedication the brands have shown in making the necessary strides to live up to the Minimum Standards."

Copenhagen Fashion Week names CPHFW New Talent line-up

Image: Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize 2022; Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen

For AW23, Copenhagen Fashion Week has confirmed that three brands will take part in its ‘CPHFW New Talent’ emerging designer incubator supported by Circulose, the 100 percent recycled material for fashion.

The scheme aimed to support the “visionary talent of the Nordics,” will feature Latimmier from Finland, P.L.N. and Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen from Denmark, who was added after winning the Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize in November .

Each brand will be supported for three consecutive seasons through monetary support, mentorships, partnership offerings, and professional advisors, as well as receiving a slot on the official show schedule and participation in the ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ showcase showroom.

Zalando Sustainability Award announces finalists

Image: Zalando; TG Botanical, Selam Fessahaye, Stamm

The fifth iteration of the Zalando Sustainability Award , from the fashion retailer in partnership with CPHFW to “drive positive change and contribute to a more responsible fashion industry,” has named Ukrainian clothing brand TG Botanical, Swedish-based Selam Fessahaye and Copenhagen-based Stamm as the AW23 finalists.

The three finalists will receive funding for production costs to debut their designs in the Zalando Greenhouse as part of the official CPHFW schedule. The winner will be announced on February 2, 2023, and will receive 20,000 euros and a partnership with Zalando to develop an exclusive capsule collection.

AW23 line-up for CPHFW

Image: Copenhagen Fashion Week; A.Roege Hove SS23

The full brand line-up for AW23 is: (Di)vision, A. Roege Hove, Aeron, Alpha, Baum und Pferdgarten, Ganni, Gestuz, Helmstedt, Henrik Vibskov, Holzweiler, Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen, Latimmier, Lovechild 1979, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Munthe, OpéraSport, P.L.N., Rabens Saloner, Remain, Rotate, Saks Potts, Selam Fessahaye, Skall Studio, Soulland, Stamm, Stine Goya, TG Botanical, The Garment, Wood Wood.