Cos presents second Restore Collection

Minimalist fashion brand Cos of Swedish fashion company H&M presents its second Restore Collection, about 800 restored Cos pieces, retailed at a reduced price in select stores in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, France and the USA. The collection was developed in partnership with the Renewal Workshop, an innovative provider of upcycling solutions for the apparel and textile industry, that restored damaged and returned pieces of clothing.

With the Restore Collection, Cos wants to reimagine and extend the life cycle of damaged garments. The second collection includes pieces from the last two seasons of womenswear, menswear and accessories. Repairs include replacement fastenings and zips and darned knitwear.

The Restore Collection will be available from today, 3rd February 2020, in nine Cos stores for about two weeks, including one in Utrecht, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin and Munich in Europe and one each in Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, DC in the United States.

As part of the project, the Renewal Workshop also tracked the positive environmental impact of the trial, which saved energy, carbon dioxide, water and chemicals. Measuring the impact will give an indication of the positive potential of scaling-up this approach.

The London-based label was founded in 2007 with the aim to offer modern, timeless and functional high-quality fashion that includes wardrobe staples as well as reinvented classics. The success of the first Restore Collection, which was offered from 4th September 2019 in Cos stores in Berlin, Stockholm and Utrecht, inspired the second collection, which has been extended to nine stores in six countries.