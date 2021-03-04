Fall 2021 menswear trend: yellow

Menswear is embracing more saturated colors for Fall 2021. Designers are moving away from the traditional cold-weather palettes of neutrals and earth tones to embrace the bold looks of red and yellow.

In Balenciaga’s collection, yellow was utilized throughout loungewear pieces such as t-shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts, while Fendi brought the hue to elevated daywear pieces such as trousers, shirts and jackets. A-Cold-Wall and Etro each used yellow generously, across shirts, sweaters, loungewear and accessories. Prada, Balenciaga and Undercover each designed a yellow coat and Dior created several jackets and sweaters in a bright lemon yellow.

Dior, A-Cold-Wall, Fall 2021

While warm colors are nothing new to men’s clothing, the saturated tones we are seeing in upcoming collections demonstrate a move to more statement-making palettes. Current retail lineups embrace muted iterations of warm colors - burgundy, burnt orange, pale yellow. Next season seems to be taking a turn to colors that catch the eye.

The yellow styles to look out for in Fall 2021