Fashion in the news: an eventful year ahead

The trends to expect in 2019

What can we expect in terms of fashion trends in 2019? The Telegraph published an article this week titled “An early-adopter’s guide to fashion in 2019” , forecasting the fashion items consumers will be driven to in the year ahead, including cargo pants and the color beige.

Speaking of things to look forward to in 2019, Vogue has also published 11 reasons to be excited about the year in fashion , including the rising interest in menswear, which the magazine thinks will result in an interesting catwalk season, and what the future holds for Calvin Klein and Raf Simons, who parted ways in the end of December.

The rise and fall of Topshop

Topshop is seeing its popularity drop in recent times, but the sexual misconduct accusations against Sir Philip Green, the head of Topshop’s parent company Arcadia Group, form just the latest event in a much longer downward spiral, according to an article published by The Guardian this week. “Topshop was facing problems before the claims surrounding Green”, said the newspaper. Once a high street powerhouse, the brand has seen its turnover decline as it hasn’t been able to compete with digital players such as Asos, Boohoo and Missguided. But Topshop isn’t the only one struggling. To the newspaper, the brand has come to symbolize the end of the high street’s golden age.

Dame Twiggy

Legendary 1960s supermodel Twiggy has been awarded a damehood for her services to fashion in the Queen’s New Year Honours list. To mark the honour, the Evening Standard has looked back at Twiggy’s career. Born Lesley Lawson, she was catapulted to fame thanks to her enormous eyelashes and pixie cut hair. Her androgynous look would go on to influence the fashion history forever.

Pictures: Raf Simons, courtesy of CFDA