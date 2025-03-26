FW25 Colour Trend: Designers have used yellow shades of green as neutrals

Aiste Hong

Credits: Aiste Hong fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aknvas: designer, Christian Juul Nielsen

Credits: Aknvas fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight Look 7: a yellow/green satin jacket with cargo pockets and a bubble hem. Accessories included green lace socks and black double strap Mary Janes.

Elie Saab

Credits: Elie Saab fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Christopher John Rogers

Credits: John Rogers fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sergio Hudson

Credits: Sergio Hudson fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kway

Credits: KWay fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Leonard Paris: designer, Georg Lux

Credits: Leonard Paris fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

No.21: designer, Alessandro Dell’Acqua

Credits: No. 21 fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Saint Laurent: designer, Anthony Vaccarello

Credits: Saint Laurent fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Giambattista Valli

Credits: Giambattista Valli/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In terms of colour, and similarly to the last fall/winter season, the FW25 runways of New York and Europe were mostly a somber affair. ’Quiet Luxury’ and Corp Core are still trending. It’s a look that is both chic and sellable, and designers used shades of black, grey and brown accordingly. On the other hand, just like last year, they used a very specific two or three shades of green, almost as a neutral. It showed up mostly in combination with black and brown, but also as a head-to-toe colour, and sometimes in pops on a print. In 2017 Pantone declared the yellow/green ‘Greenery’ to be its colour of the year, “as a calm response to the contentious events of 2016”. It has appeared as a key colour every season since. Consumers recognize these shades, not just from nature, but also as they appear on screen. It also harks back to the 1980s and evokes feelings of comfort and nostalgia. Here are ten looks from the FW25 runways.Look 19: a yellow/green, white and black zebra print silk blouse and green marabou stole was shown with a black knee-length skirt and black sandals.Look 19: an oversized yellow/green faux fur jacket over a black knit turtle neck and a black chiffon skirt.Look 19: an oversized yellow/green shirt with black and green braided trim over olive khaki wide-leg pants, ribbon embellishment and green pumps.Look 33: a yellow/green mohair coat with a satin lining over a nude crew neck, black turtleneck, black leather pants and boots and brown gloves.Look 34: a yellow/green short layered cape over a bubble hem mini dress with train and black lace-up boots.Look 19: a long sleeved knee length crepe de chine dress with a floral print of lilac on a yellow/green background. Accessories included burgundy boots and a handbag.Look 41: an off-the-shoulder yellow/green sheath dress with tulip folded sleeves and an empire waist.Look 18: a short yellow/green sheath dress with oversized shoulders and pockets, shown with brown leather gloves and satin slingbacks.Look 24: a full length yellow/green dress with caped sleeves and a bow at the neck. Olive green boots completed the look.