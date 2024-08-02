The Brat Aesthetic by Charli XCX: including neon green, white tank tops and Kamala Harris

When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed V.P. Kamala Harris to replace him, singer Charli XCX tweeted, “kamala is brat,” and it broke the Internet.

The excitement that engendered was the culmination of something that had been brewing since the album ‘brat’ with its neon green cover was released on June 7. Charli revealed on Instagram that she “narrowed down around 65 shades of green” to achieve “the final, most ultimate, most brat green.” The Harris campaign even changed their X banner to a blurry black text on a neon green background.

Then, just when it seemed that Brat mania couldn’t get any wilder, actor and influencer Kelley Heyer created a dance to the song ‘Apple’ from the Brat album that went viral on TikTok.

So what is included in the brat wardrobe? When asked to explain brat style Charli stated via a Tiktok video that it’s “all about duality. It can go the way of quiet luxury but it can also be trashy,” she continued, “a strappy white top with no bra, that’s kind of all you need.” If you are seeking further styling inspiration, here are recent images from street style and the runways that fit the bill.

Blanca SS25

Blanca SS25 Credits: Blanca SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ottolinger FW24

Ottolinger FW24 Credits: Ottolinger FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Miu Miu FW24

Miu Miu FW24 Credits: Miu Miu FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Paris Street Style SS24

Paris Street Style SS24 Credits: Paris Street Style SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Maryling SS24

Maryling SS24 Credits: Maryling SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Martins SS24

Martins SS24 Credits: Martins SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Diesel SS24

Diesel SS24 Credits: Diesel SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Des Phemmes SS24

Des Phemmes SS24 Credits: Des Phemmes SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Gucci SS24

Gucci SS24 Credits: Gucci SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

London Street Style

London Street Style SS24 Credits: London Street Style SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mozhden Resort 25

Mozhdeh Resort 25 Credits: Mozhdeh Resort 25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A white tank top, under a green and white striped shirt and matching boxer shorts, denim Bermuda shorts, a bright green canvas tote bag, ribbed socks and black Mary-Janes.Lime green sweatpants with black side stripes, a white ruched shirt under a leather jacket and a faux fur short sleeved layer.A neon green dirndl skirt with big pink and black placed blooms was shown with a black zip-front sweatshirt, a grey blouson jacket with a faux fur collar. Brown lace-up boots and shield sunglasses completed the look.A raw edged denim jacket over a lime green voile shirt with long ties and plaid Bermuda shorts. Accessories included shield eyewear, silver jewelry and brown mid-calf boots with lime green piping.A lime green striped cropped shirt with a raw edge and a kipper tie in a geometric print were shown with a pale blue mini skirt with flap pockets, a gray trench coat, pale green pearl earrings, ribbed socks and dark green penny loafers.A lime green baggy top over a striped knit with over-long arms and hot pink cargo pants with silver studs, Accessories included a baseball cap under a dark green scarf, purple framed sunglasses with lucky charms and brown sandals.A lime green cropped tulle camisole with dark green piping and a matching skirt overlayed with orange briefs and dark green piping. A hobo style handbag in lime green crinkled leather and silver sandals finished the look.A lime green slip dress with white piping and straps and a side slit trimmed with blue braid over a purple bra and pants with a purple, orange and white tye dye pattern. Turquoise slides completed the look.A lime green maxi coat with silver fringe over a grey ribbed henley and a burgundy leather micro mini skirt. Accessories included oversized earrings and slingback pumps also in burgundy leather.Nike x Martine Rose sneakers in an ombré of green and orangeA black clutch bag with a neon green raffia fringed trim