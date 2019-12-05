Guess joins Make Fashion Circular initiative

Guess has announced a new commitment to sustainability in fashion production. The LA-based contemporary denim and apparel brand has joined Make Fashion Circular, an initiative started by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to rethink sourcing and production in fashion.

As part of its commitment, Guess will develop denim according to the Jeans Redesign Guidelines, which establishes requirements for durability, material health, recyclability and traceability. The brand has also partnered with students at its the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Los Angeles to develop the concept for its first collection created under the Jeans Redesign Guidelines.

“The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is leading the way in rethinking fashion design, and GUESS is thrilled to be a part of this transformation," Guess CEO Carlos Alberini said in a statement. "The Jeans Redesign Program challenges us to revisit how we make denim.

"At Guess, we are proud of the progress we have made to produce more environmentally sustainable products, and our partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is another step towards our quest to make this world a better place.”