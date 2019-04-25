H&M launches a new collection of bridal wear

H&M is once again offering bridal wear for the spring, as the company announced via press release today. The fast fashion chain launched its first collection of bridal gowns in 2015 and has continued to follow suit each year.

As today's brides are increasingly looking to affordable options for their gowns H&M is not alone in offering a lower price point in the category. Asos currently offers bridal gowns priced as low as 95 dollars on sale, and Reformation carries a bridal range starting at 185 dollars.

H&M's newest bridal collection is priced between 249 and 349 dollars for a bridal gown. It also includes wedding guest items across womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. New this year, the brand has included a range of bridal lingerie.

The range is available now on the brand's website.

