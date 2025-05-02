Holiday ‘25 trend: Leather takes on fresh colours and dimensions
Leather leads the way as a key material for Holiday 2025. Black leather has long been the gold standard for October/November in-store drops. However, this season, designers have chosen colours ranging from brown to olive shades of green. For Holiday ‘25 the season’s major silhouette will offer proportion play, including broad shoulders.
Saint Laurent: designer, Anthony VaccarelloLook 31: a brown zip front, long-line jacket with broad shoulders, an orange sash belt and olive green cuffs over a tan leather skirt,
Coach: designer, Stuart VeversLook 32: a shrunken distressed brown leather aviator jacket with a belted collar, ‘70s style pockets and wide ribbed cuffs and waist, was shown with low-slung tan jeans and a tan suede belt.
Gabriela HearstLook 8: a light brown shirt with a hidden placket and a matching slim skirt was shown under a brown fur jacket.
Michael KorsLook 37: a brown pressed leather tunic with a vee-neck and elbow-length sleeves was shown with brown leather long gloves and grey dress pants.
Luar: designer, Raul LopezLook 37: a dark brown cropped leather moto jacket with split calf inserts and zipper detailing was shown over a dark brown wrap top and full satin skirt
Ralph LaurenLook 19: brown leather pants with pleats tucked into brown leather boots and shown with a brown pointelle mock turtle neck under a long fur jacket
Sacai: designer, Chitose AbeLook 40: a tan leather DB jacket with a treated surface and trench details and a matching wrap skirt.
Victoria BeckhamLook 18: a taupe leather ¾ length jacket with a sash self-belt, hidden placket, high collar and flap pockets. It was shown with black sheer thigh-highs
Christian WijnantsLook 17: brown leather pleat front pants with an olive green felted wool top with a shawl collar
ZimmermannLook 31: a cropped olive green leather mock-turtleneck cape and matching harem style pants with belt and buckle cuffs.
