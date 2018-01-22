In pictures: Abercrombie's new gender neutral collection for kids

After protests from enraged parents about children's clothing that is too stereotypical and gendered , some brands and retailers seem to be listening up and doing away with blue and pink, instead producing clothes that are meant to be comfortable and functional rather than boy's or girl's. US apparel brand Abercrombie & Fitch has just launched its new gender neutral kids assortment called the “Everybody Collection”.

“Our Everybody Collection is one assortment, in one size run, that covers the trends we are seeing in both color and style,” said Stacia Andersen, brand president of A&F and Abercrombie Kids in a statement. “We are excited to offer these additional options and are looking forward to building on this initial collection for summer and the back-to-school seasons.”

That means, boys wear light pink and girls camouflage. The new collection “for every kind of kid” - which is modeled by the kids of Abercrombie's home office associates - was introduced on Wednesday and consists of 25 trendy, military- and streetwear-inspired styles, including hoodies, camouflage sweatshirts, dungarees, bomber jackets, sandals and caps. It targets children between the ages of 5 and 14 and is offered in sizes 5/6 up to 15/16.

The decision to offer gender neutral clothes for kids was inspired by customer feedback, which the brand routinely takes into account to make sure that its products are meeting customers' needs. Thus, Abercrombie & Fitch learned that parents and their children do not like to be restricted by certain styles and colour based on gender.

The Everybody Collection is available in 70 Abercrombie & Fitch stores as well as online.

Photos: Everybody Collection webpage