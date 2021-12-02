In Pictures: Jacquemus dives into kidswear with Pink Holiday Capsule

French luxury house Jacquemus has unveiled a playful kidswear line as part of its Pink 2 Holiday capsule. The limited-edition collection consists of all pink pieces, available for kids aged three to ten years old. Its classic logo can be found displayed on hats, t-shirts and hoodies, with more set to be released in the near future.

The range is now available through the house’s official website, alongside a number of other surprising pink-themed items made in collaboration with various creatives, also included in the capsule.

Among the offering is a pink e-bike developed in collaboration with Dutch bike brand Vanmoof and a CBD spring water drink, created with Chilled. In a release, the label said about the unusual drink drop: “With this collab, Jacquemus takes us once again to his native Provence, in the south of France, where hemp used to be cultivated to produce textiles and is used today by Chilled to reduce daily stress.”

Image: Jacquemus

A pink crab toy produced alongside French toy brand BigStuffed is also available, made from former Jacquemus fabrics and referencing the label’s Mediterranean roots. Additionally, shoppers can get their hands on a candle designed by Belgian artist Anne Vincent and a selection of glassware by Boris de Beijer.

Prices for the capsule range from 20 euros for a six-pack of drink cans to 350 euros for glass tableware.

The whole Pink drop was teased through the label’s Instagram throughout the week, with collaborators sharing their excitement over the outcomes on their own platforms.

It was recently reported that Jacquemus might also be looking to explore the beauty market as revealed back in October. According to reports, the French brand is in talks with Spanish fragrance and fashion house Puig, with a deal that could see its beauty journey occur sometime in 2022.

