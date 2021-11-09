In Pictures: Net-a-Porter unveils exclusive capsule by Loewe

Luxury multi-brand retailer Net-a-porter has introduced its ‘Net-a-porter x Loewe: The Crafted Collection’, in what is now Loewe’s first exclusive capsule created for a retail partner.

Only available through Net-a-porter, the 25 piece collection features pieces that look to encapsulate Loewe’s concept and appeal. Among the selection, pieces range from ready-to-wear and accessories to shoes and homeware.

Image: Loewe x Net-a-Porter

Rib knits and twin-sets, shearling outerwear, wool and cashmere overshirts, duffle coats and felt handbags define the line, aiming to offer a hint of luxury in elevated colourways. ‘Elephant’ baskets and blankets are also offered in neutral tones, to further emphasise the typically refined Loewe staple.

Signature items from the label are additionally included, such as shearling slippers and the brand’s ‘Flamenco’ bag, reimagined in shearling details and a khaki colourway.

“Jonathan’s vision and true sense of craftsmanship at Loewe, is represented in each and every piece in the collection while being tailored to the Net-a-porter customer,” said Lea Cranfield, chief buying and merchandising officer at Net-a-porter, in a release. “The extensive offering provides the ultimate winter wardrobe alongside the brand’s sumptuous blankets, which add the perfect finishing touches to ones home.”

The shoot is inspired by, Loewe’s designer, Jonathan Anderson’s studio, with modern and textured backdrops referencing Anderson’s workspace.

Image: Loewe x Net-a-Porter

Image: Loewe x Net-a-Porter

Image: Loewe x Net-a-Porter