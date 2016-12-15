Interactive Chart: Top 10 Most Popular Fashion Brands of 2016

London: As the end of the year draws ever closer, FashionUnited takes a moment to reflect back on 2016. This year saw fashion companies taking their social media game to the next level in order to keep up with and gain the attention of the elusive millennial.

Once upon a time it was enough for a fashion company to have strong products, a savvy marketing campaign and mouth of the mouth to ensure success. However, with the rise of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, fashion brands need to make sure they are presence online as well as offline, or risk losing out to more popular brands. FashionUnited previously calculated the popularity of the world's leading fashion brands for the first half of 2016 and now brings you its updated list of the top ten most popular brands of the second half of 2016. Scroll down to see our lists and if your favourite brand had made it into our top ten.

Top 10 Most Popular Fashion Brands on Social Media as of December 2016

Top 10 Most Popular Fashion Brands on Social Media as of June 2016

Most Popular Brands on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter as of December 2016

Most Popular Brands on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter as of June 2016

Photo Credit: Julien M. Hekimian / AFP