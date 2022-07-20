Introducing: Eton Spring/Summer 2023

Eton celebrates its Scandinavian heritage and style with an Italian twist in its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The shirt specialist merges style, innovation, and performance in a color palette inspired by the Sardinian coastline where blue-green waters meet both white and pink sands; and where limestone cliffs give way to pine forests. Unique summer floral prints add sophisticated energy, and bright micro lemon prints bring in a more playful summer look. With new and elegant statement stripes, Eton shows that a bold stripe can be just as classic and sophisticated as a pinstripe.

With inspiration from Sardinian craftsmanship, the collection blends tradition and modernity into a cohesive collection, where impeccable tailoring creates a versatile wardrobe that conveys both luxury and refinement. As the summer approaches, the modern man’s wardrobe expresses the savoir-faire of longer business lunches and weekend escapes through casual looks that combine effortless elegance and contemporary taste. The collection has also seen an increase in products made with organic cotton, organic linen, as well as recycled materials.

Collection highlights include refined dress shirt classics in the Sardinian color palette, luxurious polos crafted in Italy from luxurious Filo di Scozia yarn, and the company’s most extensive range of linen shirts to date.

Eton, SS23, courtesy of the brand

On the accessories side, Eton introduces a new hat to elevate any summer getaway look – a uniquely Sardinian-inspired Flat Basket Hat in luxurious wool, silk, and linen blend.

Eton, SS23, courtesy of the brand

Made for every occasion, the collection is the result of over 90 years of expertise, applied to the needs and habits of the contemporary man. The Spring/Summer collection launches in stores and at etonshirts.com in January 2023.

Collection Highlights

Lemon Print Linen Shirt

An elegant yet playful linen shirt with a micro lemon print, inspired by the lemons of Sardinia – for the man who dares to make a statement with his fashion choices.

Eton, SS23, courtesy of the brand

Fine Piqué Shirt

It doesn’t get much more luxurious than this, an elevated dress shirt cut from lightweight organic cotton with an elegant piqué weaving that impresses with its three-dimensional effect.

Floral Twill Print Dress Shirt

Eton’s classic twill dress shirt with a rich and elegant floral pattern inspired by Flora and Fauna of Sardinia, suitable for both business outfits and spring party season.

Eton, SS23, courtesy of the brand

Checked Hopsack Overshirt

Comfortable and lightweight, Eton’s new hopsack overshirt is a more relaxed option to a classic sport coat. Elegant with ease, with its tailored silhouette, full buttoned front, and two side pockets.

Eton, SS23, courtesy of the brand

Heavy Twill Overshirt

Casual, modern, and effortlessly versatile, this celebrated classic is both redefined and practical – the perfect layering piece for spring days and summer evenings.

Luxe Polo Shirt

Enjoy life’s calmer moments in a luxe polo shirt with refined details such as a smart waffled texture – this is the modern man’s must-have piece for spring and summer.

Semi Solid Four-Way Stretch Shirt

A refined dress shirt with a subtle pin-dot design, crafted from Eton’s innovative four-way stretch fabric that offers style, comfort, and flexibility in every movement.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement.

Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, Copenhagen, and Frankfurt as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.

Read more at: www.etonshirts.com

For more info kindly contact:

Karolina Ytterberg, Global PR Director

Karolina.ytterberg@etonshirts.com