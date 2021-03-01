Isabella Oliver launches first 100 percent sustainable collection

UK-based premium maternity brand Isabella Oliver has launched its first 100 percent sustainable and ethical maternity capsule collection for spring/summer 2021, as part of its continuing commitment to “drive lasting positive change in the fashion industry with sustainable practices and an ethical supply chain”.

Isabella Oliver said that the maternity collection for spring was ethically produced in Portugal, using locally and responsibly sourced fabrics and fibres including Lenzing EcoVero jersey, organic cotton and Tencel.

In addition, the capsule utilises recycled fibres such as Greencash yarn, recycled polyester and recycled polyamide, all of which the brand adds reduce water consumption, pollution, waste and CO2 emissions.

Using EcoVero instead of conventional viscose reduces water consumption by 56 percent and carbon emissions by 37 percent, added Isabella Oliver, while the use of organic cotton instead of conventional cotton reduces water consumption by 89 percent and carbon emission by 16 percent.

Isabella Oliver co-founder and creative director, Baukjen de Swaan Arons said in a statement: “We care deeply about people and our planet. So, after many years of dressing pregnant women around the world, we felt it was time for significant change. We created a sustainable and ethical maternity capsule wardrobe where every style is ethically made and planet-friendly because we have the power to be the change we want to see.”

The collection itself has also been designed with “ease in mind,” added the premium brand, allowing mums-to-be to mix and match items from the line to create “countless outfits” from dresses to Breton tops, knitwear and loungewear. Isabella Oliver also explained that everything has also been designed to “grow with the bump” to ensure ultimate comfort no matter what trimester.

The move it adds is part of its strategy to “radically change the maternity sector” by encouraging customers to “go greener” and eliminate the effects of fast fashion within the sector by championing slow fashion and campaigning for change as a BCorp business.

The sustainable and ethical maternity capsule collection builds upon the brand’s current re-commerce initiatives including a rental scheme and pre-Loved clothing donation scheme.

In 2020 the brand also became a member of the Fashion Pact , United Nations Fashion Charter and has aimed to achieve its target of becoming carbon negative across its entire supply chain five years ahead of their 2025 deadline.

Isabella Oliver and sister brand Baukjen are also the first fashion brands to be associated with Terra Carta , an initiative launched by HRH The Prince of Wales to encourage the world’s CEOs to commit to speed up net-zero commitments.

Founded in 2003, Isabella Oliver has dressed more than one million pregnant women around the world, including numerous celebrities from Jessica Alba and Kate Hudson to Beyonce.

Images: courtesy of Isabella Oliver