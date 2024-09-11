Jasper Zionic Sneaker X GRAMICCI: The path of the wise remains forever indirect

Performance and versatility come together in the new Jasper Zionic sneaker from KEEN, which debuts for the autumn/winter season with its first collaboration. The crag-inspired, fast and light sneaker is now infused with even more climbing influence in a limited-edition design created together with outdoor lifestyle and climbing apparel brand, Gramicci.

The new outdoor sneaker showcases unique features, including zigzag stitches and lines reminiscent of mountain ridges, echoing Gramicci’s heritage items. The use of hairy, rough suede adds to the nostalgic, outdoorsy aesthetic.

Credits: Keen x Gramicci

This climbing DNA-packed collaboration unites two innovative brands to create a distinctive style that is set to take over the streetwear scene. The design is brought to life visually through the efforts of the UK-based outdoor creative platform Steep Learning Group for art direction and fashion and lifestyle photographer Colette der Kinderen.

Like all KEEN shoes, the Jasper Zionic is Consciously Created without forever chemicals. It’s PFAS- and antimicrobial-free, and all leather is sourced from tanneries that are certified by the Leather Working Group for their environmental and social practices.

Credits: Keen x Grammici