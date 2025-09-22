John Lewis is betting on menswear with its new own-brand premium line

British department store John Lewis is continuing to strengthen its fashion credentials and menswear offering as part of its elevation strategy, with the launch of its own-brand premium menswear, called J. Lewis.

The J. Lewis collection is being billed as a “contemporary addition” to the John Lewis Menswear label. It is part of the department store’s ongoing strategy to build out its own-brand collections, while offering customers high-quality fashion.

Launching for autumn/winter 2025, J. Lewis will offer a curated collection, featuring modern silhouettes that “seamlessly blend tailoring with casualwear,” crafted from the finest European fabrics, all designed in-house by the John Lewis team.

James Hawkes, head of menswear design at John Lewis, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to launch J. Lewis for autumn/winter 2025; a collection curated with intention, and one that truly reflects how our customers dress today. Premium European fabrics were a key focus, as we continue to give shoppers our unique offering on the high street of exceptional quality at a considered price point.

“Designed in-house, every detail is a testament to timeless craftsmanship, and we’re proud to have created a versatile, confident wardrobe that meets the demands of modern life.”

John Lewis – J. Lewis premium menswear label Credits: John Lewis

The debut 23-piece J. Lewis collection will be available online and in 11 of John Lewis stores from September 22 and will offer the “ultimate capsule wardrobe” for men made from cashmere, silk and worsted wools, with pieces ranging from 35 to 400 pounds.

John Lewis adds that the idea of J. Lewis is to offer “exceptional craftsmanship at a considered price point,” with highlights including Italian yarn from Millefili, fine Italian wools and Kuroki Japanese denim.

Key looks include a flannel suit crafted in Barberis Italian wool, Japanese jeans in Turkish Kuroki denim, cashmere cotton T-shirts and needle cord shirts made in Portuguese cotton, a fisherman rib rollneck in Millefili Italian merino yarn, and a check blazer in Guabello Italian wool.

The colour palette of “soft, seasonal” rustic browns, olive green, dove grey, classic navy and white is also intentional, with John Lewis adding that the collection has been designed to be versatile to “be layered and styled together for effortless elegance”.

John Lewis has been making moves in menswear in recent years, such as adding exclusive tailoring with PS Paul Smith, the youthful arm of the British fashion house, along with introducing the luxury knitwear brand John Smedley’s first diffusion line, JS by John Smedley, and well as Snowpeak and Nigel Cabourn.

The department store even announced earlier this month that it would be launching Topman, the menswear brand counterpart of Topshop, in six of its stores from February 2026, as a key step in its mission to serve fashion that is accessible to its customers.