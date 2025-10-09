John Lewis to launch first menswear collaboration in 10 years

British department store John Lewis is continuing its push into menswear with its first designer menswear collaboration in 10 years with London Fashion Week favourite Labrum London.

In a statement, John Lewis said the 38-piece menswear collection, which launches on October 21, has been designed by Labrum London’s founder, Foday Dumbuya, in collaboration with its in-house design team, and will combine the label’s “daring design signatures with John Lewis’ seasonal staples”.

The collection will offer “visually exciting and rooted in quality,” inspired by “a fusion of cultures, combining the bold patterns and vibrant textiles of West Africa with contemporary British colour and silhouettes”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dumbuya said: “When we first met the John Lewis team in Paris last year, I was inspired by the potential to weave our two brands together. Our shared passion for storytelling, a celebration of the UK's diversity, and a love for textiles created a beautiful synergy.

“At Labrum, we believe in crafting narratives through our designs, blending West African flair with British tailoring. This collection, featuring 38 unique pieces, embodies our signature elements, like the Nomoli logo and intricate jacquard fabrics, ensuring it resonates as an authentic representation of Labrum, reimagined through the John Lewis lens.

“I can't wait to share this journey and bring Labrum to a broader community, celebrating the rich tapestry of culture and craftsmanship!”

Labrum London to broaden audience reach with John Lewis collaboration

John Lewis x Labrum collection Credits: John Lewis

The John Lewis x Labrum collection will be available online and in John Lewis stores across the UK, including Oxford Street, Peter Jones and Stratford in London, as well as its Leeds and Trafford stores.

Dumbuya founded Labrum London in 2014 to bridge the gap between Western and West African culture, and his designs are inspired by his formative years spent travelling between Sierra Leone, Cyprus and London, and those design codes that will be fused with British fashion staples, such as denim jackets, knitwear, and accessories for the collaboration.

John Lewis adds that the collection will showcase “modern design” with texture, placement prints, and utility details in a traditional autumnal colour palette of navy and warm brown combined with tones of mustard yellow, burnt orange and soft neutrals. The range will also feature premium fabrics throughout, including lambswool, cotton, merino cashmere and leather.

Prices will range from 15 pounds for a pair of socks to 369 pounds for a leather jacket.

James Hawkes from the John Lewis design team added: “We are thrilled to introduce this exciting collaboration. Their brand ethos, crafting honest, practical clothing rooted in simplicity, fit, and a passion for detail, immediately resonated with our own values at John Lewis.

“We knew our customers would value Labrum’s commitment to celebrating the rich, untold stories of West Africa through design. It was a privilege to collaborate closely with Foday and his team; we are incredibly proud of the result.”

This collaboration is the latest move in John Lewis’ ongoing elevation strategy to strengthen its fashion credentials and menswear offering. In September, the department store launched its own-brand premium menswear line, called J. Lewis, billed as a “contemporary addition” to the John Lewis Menswear label. The debut 23-piece collection, designed in-house, aims to offer the “ultimate capsule wardrobe” for men with tailoring, T-shirts, shirts and knitwear, made from cashmere, silk and worsted wools.

Other menswear additions at the retailer include exclusive tailoring with PS Paul Smith, the youthful arm of the British fashion house, and JS by John Smedley, the first diffusion line from luxury knitwear brand John Smedley, as well as Snowpeak and Nigel Cabourn.