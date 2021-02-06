Let’s talk about blood baby: Nike and About You launch campaign about training efficiently during the menstrual cycle

Exercising during menstruation? Many women and girls prefer not to. But physical activity can actually alleviate period symptoms such as tender breasts, loss of energy or sadness, which 80 percent of women suffer from, according to statistics by Strava.

Catching the right time during the cycle can also mean extra energy or more strength. Unfortunately, however, most training plans are linear, as they are developed for men, and not circular, as they should be for women. This is why sportswear giant Nike has teamed up with online fashion retailer About You: Together, they want to show women how they can take advantage of the different phases of the menstrual cycle and break this taboo topic at the same time.

## Model Stefanie Giesinger is the face of the Nike and About You campaign

The brand and the e-tailer are supported by model Stefanie Giesinger, winner of the talent show Germany’s Next Top Model. As the campaign's ambassador, she wants to support and motivate young women in particular to talk about the taboo topic and feel comfortable doing it. “I am very connected to my own body, I pay close attention to myself and my cycle. I have also learned that it is completely okay to talk openly about the topic. I want to encourage other women to do the same and I am proud to be the face of About You and Nike's co-branded campaign,” says the 24-year-old in a press release.

Working out can not only help alleviate period pain, it has even been proven that the hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can be used to improve natural performance. Training with the cycle in mind also achieves better results, as muscles build up well in certain phases, for example, while others are good for relaxation. Taking this into account, Nike not only offers free workouts via its NTC app, but also information about the different phases of the menstrual cycle.

Nike seems to have discovered women as a target group or at least wants to respond to their needs better: In September 2020, the brand launched its first maternity collection , Nike Maternity.

Concurrent with the menstruation campaign, Nike is launching the new Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2, which is designed for cardio workouts such as HIIT, sprints, circuit training and others. The sports shoe for men and women is available in various colours and in sizes 36.5 to 46.5 on aboutyou.de (from 119 euros or approximately 104 British pounds).

Nike and About You's third joint campaign will run for two weeks from Saturday, 6th, February 2021, on all social media channels, YouTube and About You Onsite, as well as on Giesinger's Instagram channel and the NTC app. At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second and 30-second “hero film” that supports the campaign's empowering message and showcases the innovation behind the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 together with Giesinger as a role model for young women.

Photos: About You