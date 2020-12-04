Levi's teams with Farm Rio on Brazilian-inspired collection

Levi's has teamed with Brazilian brand Farm Rio to launch a collaborative line inspired by cultural movements and nature.

The two brands have created a collection that brings together the tropical color scheme and inspirations of Farm Rio with Levi's iconic denim styles. The collection features 16 pieces, including trucker jackets, ribcage jeans, T-shirts, dresses, denim shorts, jumpsuits and sweatshirts. Each piece is designed with exclusive Farm Rio prints of tropical and vibrant Brazilian iconography.

The collaboration extends beyond product offerings. Levi's and Farm Rio are also teaming to aid organizations SOS Mata Atlantica and One Tree Planted in planting 14,000 native trees to help preserve and restore Brazilian forests.