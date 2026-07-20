LFW SS27: BFC announces provisional schedule

The spring/summer 2027 edition of London Fashion Week, scheduled to take place from September 17 to 21, will be anchored by the return of Alexander McQueen and Mulberry.

The British Fashion Council, led by chief executive Laura Weir, has announced that the provisional schedule for the September showcase will see Alexander McQueen’s creative director Seán McGirr making his LFW debut with a show featuring both men’s and women’s SS27 collections, while British heritage brand Mulberry returns under the creative direction of Christopher Kane, who will be presenting his debut collection for the house.

Commenting on McQueen’s move away from Paris Fashion Week to London, Gianfranco D’Attis, chief executive at Alexander McQueen, who joined the luxury brand in June, said in a statement: “Bringing McQueen back to London Fashion Week is a meaningful moment for the house.

“London is where our story began and remains central to our identity. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the British Fashion Council and to the city’s extraordinary creative ecosystem, while continuing to build on McQueen’s heritage and shape its future.”

Alexander McQueen AW26 Credits: Alexander McQueen

For Mulberry, the heritage brand’s chief executive, Andrea Baldo, said that London “has long been a global platform for creativity and culture, making it the ideal stage to debut the Mulberry by Christopher Kane collection”.

Both McQueen and Mulberry will showcase their collections on Sunday, September 20.

The British heavyweights will join the likes of Burberry, who will close out LFW on Monday, September 21, alongside Erdem, Richard Quinn, Roksanda, and Simone Rocha, who are returning this September, as well as Patrick McDowell, Harris Reed, Aaron Esh, Ashley Williams, Chopova Lowena, Knwls, and Paolo Carzana for the five-day showcase.

London Fashion Week SS27 to run from September 17 to 21

Weir added: "This season marks an exciting moment for London Fashion Week, with the return of leading British brands alongside an exceptional new generation of creative talent.

“The schedule reflects the confidence and momentum of British fashion today, bringing together established houses, emerging designers and industry partners on a platform that continues to shape global fashion. Together, they reaffirm London's position as the global home of creativity and a catalyst for innovation, opportunity and growth."

The September edition will also see several debuts from Francesca Lake, Gui Rosa and Petra Fagerström as part of the BFC NewGen scheme. They will showcase alongside returning recipients, including Charlie Constantinou, E.W.Usie, Liza Keane, Octi, Oscar Ouyang, Pauline Dujancourt, The Ouze and Yaku.

Other new names to the schedule this season include new-generation British menswear label Geordie Campbell, Chinese designer Joyce Bao, New Delhi-based contemporary fashion label Lovebirds and demi-couture brand Onalaja.

LFW will also see the return of talent incubator, Fashion East, following the recent announcement that the BFC has committed further investment in the talent support scheme “in recognition of the crucial role they play in the talent pipeline”. The schedule will also include a showcase from Birmingham City University.

There will also be an immersive presentation by London-based technical menswear brand J.L-A.L, founded by British designer Jean-Luc Ambridge Lavelle, which will be followed by an afterparty to mark the release of its collaboration with Puma, and Paul Smith Foundation American designer-in-residence 5000 will unveil its new collection through an immersive sound bath, creating a multisensory experience where fashion, art and music converge.

M&S to make LFW debut Credits: Marks & Spencer

As well as luxury names and emerging designers, high street brand Marks and Spencer will make its LFW debut, marking its centenary with an exclusive ‘see now, buy now’ catwalk collection of womenswear and menswear.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “This is a special moment; for 100 years M&S fashion has been part of everyday life, and now we will showcase our designs on fashion’s global stage.

“At M&S we focus on designing clothes with style, quality and value, and making fashion accessible to all. That’s why we will stream our show, bringing one of the world’s leading fashion weeks and the magic of M&S to everybody. Customers can shop the collections online or from M&S stores across the UK.”

While H&M will return with “a bold reconceptualisation of the fashion show experience,” with a special event in collaboration with photographer Nick Knight and ShowStudio.

In a statement earlier this month, H&M promised that its LFW event would “shake things up,” while also democratising fashion.

Other activations will include a jewellery showcase at Dover Street Market, a pre-loved-focused catwalk show by Ebay, while Selfridges will be spotlighting a curated edit of British designers.