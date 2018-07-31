Margaret Howell to open King’s Cross boutique

margaret howell is opening its third mhl store in london at the news coal drops yard king cross this autumn.

According to official King’s Cross website, Coals Drop Yard will be a whole new shopping experience in the heart of King’s Cross. With its canal side setting, Victorian architecture and new public squares as a backdrop, Coal Drops Yard brings something entirely different to London’s shopping scene.

The new MHL boutique will sell the brand’s menswear and women’s collections and is situated in two arches adjacent to the Canal. Coal Drops Yard was built in the 1850s, used for receiving and sorting coal as it arrived from the north of England by train. Today the grand brick viaducts, cobbled streets and rich ironwork have survived, and are being brought back to life in a design by Heatherwick Studio.

Other designers opening at Coal Drops are Paul Smith, Universal Works, Tracey Neuls and The Sports Edit.

Coal Drops Yard is slated to open October 26th. For more information visit kingscross.co.uk.

Photo credit: Coal Drops Yard Twitter