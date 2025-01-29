Milan Fashion Week prepares for a season of change

Milan Fashion Week’s Autumn/Winter 2025-26 womenswear schedule, released in draft form by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, signals a season of transition and milestone moments. Running from February 25 to March 3, the lineup includes 54 physical shows and five digital presentations. Gucci will open proceedings with its first co-ed show, following its decision to merge menswear and womenswear from 2025, while Giorgio Armani maintains his customary Sunday slot.

This edition sees creative debuts at Alberta Ferretti with Lorenzo Serafini, at Blumarine with David Koma, and the return of Alberto Caliri at Missoni. Fendi will mark its centenary with a co-ed show, while Dsquared2 and K-Way celebrate their 30th and 60th anniversaries, respectively. Emerging names, including Francesco Murano and Susan Fang, make their first official appearances.

The prominence of co-ed shows reflects a shift in strategy following a subdued menswear season, with brands such as Jil Sander, Ferragamo, Marni, and Versace opting for unified presentations. The finalised schedule, along with presentation and event details, will be announced on February 5th.