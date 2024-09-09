Molly-Mae Hague teases new fashion brand

Love Island reality TV star and former PrettyLittleThing creative director Molly-Mae Hague has teased the launch of her new fashion venture ‘Maebe’ on social media.

Hague, who also has a fake tan brand Filter, launched a new social media account for ‘Maebe’ on Instagram, with one teaser video where the influencer is seen taking part in a photo shoot where she is asked “have you ever thought about launching a fashion brand,” to which Hague responds, “maybe”.

‘Maebe’ is described as a "contemporary womenswear brand,” which the influencer states has been a dream for the last two years.

The fashion brand will launch at 7pm on September 29 via its own online direct-to-consumer website at maebe.co.uk. Fans are being asked to sign up ahead of the launch so they can shop the collection as soon as it drops.

Further details about the brand and debut collection will be revealed in the coming weeks. The only information seen on the teaser and website is Hague wearing contemporary wide-leg trousers with a white top and an oversized blazer, alongside the tagline “elevate your everyday”.

Hague was previously PLT’s UK and EU creative director, appointed to the role in August 2021 after collaborating with the brand for several years. The TV personality and influencer designed collections for the online retailer, starring in campaigns, and helped them launch initiatives such as PLT Marketplace to sell pre-loved garments. She stepped down from the position in June 2023 to focus on raising her daughter Bambi, born January 2023.