MOS MOSH Gallery. Pre Autumn Winter 2025: A Seamless Style Transition

Introducing the Pre Autumn Winter 2025 collection from MOS MOSH Gallery. A celebration of the slow-changing season where it’s not quite summer and not yet autumn. Dropping in June/July 2025, this collection is all about versatility, offering pieces that bridge the gap between summer and autumn with ease.

MOS MOSH Gallery. Pre Autumn Winter 2025. Credits: MOS MOSH

Divided into three focused sections, the highlights feature a follow-up on the popular NOOS items, re-runners bringing back Gallery.’s best-selling styles with a new twist, offering them in updated shades and fabrics. And, finally, the collection introduces new knit qualities, featuring standout designs with a strong, retro-sporty vibe.

MOS MOSH Gallery. Pre Autumn Winter 2025. Credits: MOS MOSH

Colour blocking and a retro preppy vibe seamlessly integrate into the Gallery. aesthetic, with grey tones leading the way as a major trend in men’s fashion. Grey, once considered old-fashioned, is making a comeback in a modern, fresh way. In addition, the collection is adapting well-known styles into smarter and younger fits in a fresh way infused with an autumn twist.

MOS MOSH Gallery. Pre Autumn Winter 2025. Credits: MOS MOSH

This Pre AW25 collection is designed to seamlessly fit into the tricky transitional period between summer and autumn when layering, textures, and earthier tones make their way into the wardrobe. It's designed to seamlessly carry you through the changing seasons.

The collection is available with retailers and on MOS MOSH’s website in June/July 2025. The sale period runs from October 14th to November 29th, so act fast to secure these versatile, season-spanning pieces.

For wholesale inquiries or to explore the full collection, reach out to us at MOS MOSH A/S, Ejlersvej 24, 6000 Kolding, Denmark, or email us at customerservice@mosmosh.com. Bring the best of MOS MOSH Gallery. to your store!